MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers has put together a council to advise him on criminal justice policy.
Evers announced the make-up of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Policy Advisory Council on Monday.
The council includes 30 people, including former state Supreme Court justices Louis Butler and Janine Geske; Rick Raemisch, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections and a former Wisconsin corrections secretary; attorney Dean Strang, who defended convicted murderer Steven Avery; and several circuit court judges.
Evers has said he wants to cut Wisconsin's prison population in half, end solitary confinement and give ex-convicts more help.
