MADISON, Wis. — Gov.-elect Tony Evers says he might try to end a federal waiver requiring some Medicaid recipients to work for their benefits.

Federal officials in October granted Republican Gov. Scott Walker a waiver allowing the state to require healthy childless adults to work to receive health insurance through the BadgerCare Plus program.

It will take about a year to implement the requirements. Republicans are considering using a lame-duck legislative session to make it harder for Evers to withdraw the waiver.

Evers told reporters following a hospital tour Wednesday in Madison that he's concerned about requirements that reduce access to health care. He said it's an open question of how to deal with the requirements. He said it's possible he may seek to withdraw the waiver.