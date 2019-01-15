MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with Republican lawmakers as both sides say they want to work together on major issues facing Wisconsin.

The unusual meeting Tuesday in the Capitol comes after Assembly Republicans sent Evers a letter detailing areas where they believe they can work together. That list includes road funding, income tax cuts and pre-existing condition insurance guarantees.

The public gets its chance Tuesday to weigh in on the latest Republican-authored bill to guarantee insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. The measure has bipartisan support, but it's unclear whether it has enough votes to pass the Senate.

Also Tuesday, Assembly Democrats plan to outline their priorities for the legislative session.

Republicans hold majorities in both the Senate and Assembly.