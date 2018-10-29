MADISON, Wis. — Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says he raised $6 million over the past seven weeks.

Evers reported the fundraising totals on Monday as he prepared to join with Democratic college students to urge early voting ahead of next week's election.

Evers faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Nov. 6 election, just eight days away.

Polls show Evers and Walker to be in a tight race. Former Vice President Joe Biden was coming to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and a Milwaukee union hall on Tuesday for early voting rallies. His visit comes after former President Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Friday.

In Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, Republican Leah Vukmir and Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin have also been encouraging supporters to vote early.