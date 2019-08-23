MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order to curb contamination from chemicals in fire-fighting foam, non-stick cookware and fast-food wrappers known as PFAS.

Evers' office announced Friday that he signed an order Thursday calling on state environmental and agricultural officials to set up a website on PFAS, collaborate with wastewater treatment plants to identify PFAS sources, consider PFAS when developing wildlife consumption advisories, develop regulatory PFAS standards and create a Department of Natural Resources PFAS council.

Evers ordered the DNR in June to adopt a new PFAS enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion. The federal standard is 70 parts per trillion.

According to federal environmental officials, studies have shown PFAS can cause reproductive, developmental, liver and kidney problems in laboratory animals.