MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is headed to Japan in September for his first trade mission.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says Wednesday that the trip it is coordinating will include stops in Tokyo, Yokohama and Chiba City. Evers will also be attending the Midwest U.S.-Japan Conference.
Former Gov. Scott Walker also traveled to Japan for trade missions during his eight years as governor.
Japan is Wisconsin's sixth-highest export destination and exports in the first quarter of this year alone were up 11% compared to the previous year. Wisconsin exported more than $734 million worth of goods to Japan last year.
The trade mission runs Sept. 6 through Sept. 14.
