MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has not yet decided what position to take in a lawsuit seeking repeal of laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature during a December lame-duck session.
A coalition of groups filed the lawsuit last month arguing the session was unconstitutional because it amounted to an illegal gathering of lawmakers.
Evers' attorney Tamara Packard said at a scheduling hearing Monday that Evers "doesn't know where he stands on the merits of this case."
A hearing on whether the Legislature can intervene is set for March 13 in Dane County Circuit Court.
The Legislature's attorney Misha Tseytlin (MEE-shu SATE-linn) says he intends to seek dismissal of the lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and three Wisconsin voters.
