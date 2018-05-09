MADISON, Wis. — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Tony Evers says he can't wait to replace his University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents colleagues.

Evers made the remarks during a rally Wednesday to protest plans to cut more than a dozen liberal arts majors at UW-Stevens Point and a $250 million cut that Gov. Scott Walker made to the UW System in the 2015-2017 budget.

Evers currently serves as state public schools superintendent, which automatically makes him a regent. He says cuts at UW-Stevens Point could trigger system-wide liberal art cuts.

He says arguments that the cuts are about money amount to "bull (expletive)" because employers want well-rounded workers. He concluded by saying he can't wait to replace the regents when he becomes governor.

Regents President John Behling didn't immediately return a voicemail.