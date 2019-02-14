MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election for April 30 to fill a vacant Assembly seat in Kenosha.

The vacancy was created when Democratic Rep. Peter Barca resigned after Evers picked him to serve as Revenue Department secretary. The seat is in a Democratic area and the only announced candidates to replace Barca are both Democrats.

Assistant Milwaukee County District Attorney Tip McGuire and community organizer Gina Walkington are both running. The primary is April 2, the same day as the spring election.

Evers called the special election Thursday. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers Thursday and they're due March 5.

Barca's nomination as Revenue secretary is pending state Senate approval.