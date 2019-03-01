MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers wants to implement automatic voter registration in Wisconsin.
Evers is proposing it in his state budget released Thursday.
The budget requires state elections officials to work with the Department of Transportation to implement automatic voter registration as soon as possible.
Sixteen states have automatic voter registration.
Typically, as people apply for or renew a driver's license they're either automatically registered to vote or asked whether they would be automatically registered.
The plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
