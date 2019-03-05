MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pick to head a state agency that licenses professionals was charged with felony child abuse in 2005 after jabbing her 5-year-old son's hand with a pen, causing it to bleed.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that Dawn Crim's case resulted in a deferred prosecution.

But now Republicans who must vote on approving Crim to head the Department of Safety and Professional Services are raising concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and the chairman of the Senate committee overseeing her confirmation are questioning her fitness for the role of secretary.

Crim is a former assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team. She told the Wisconsin State Journal in a statement that the incident was "the most difficult and trying experience of my life."