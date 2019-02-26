MADISON, Wis. — Many of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget priorities that he's unveiled in recent days are unlikely to make it through the Republican-controlled Legislature, setting the stage for a prolonged fight.

Evers has been previewing major portions of the budget ahead of its release on Thursday.

Republicans have made clear their opposition to Evers' proposals to expand Medicaid , legalize medical marijuana , freeze enrollment in private voucher schools and scale back a manufacturing tax credit to cut income taxes for the middle class .

Evers also is expected to propose a gas-tax increase on Thursday, a move that has divided Republicans in the past.

The big question for Republicans will be whether Evers will accept a GOP-written budget with some vetoes. If Evers vetoes the entire budget, there could be a longer stalemate.