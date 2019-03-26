MADISON, Wis. — More details are emerging about Gov. Tony Evers' plans to bolster funding for Wisconsin's state parks.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released an analysis of Evers state budget Tuesday. It shows that Evers wants to spend an additional $2.8 million from the state conservation fund on parks over the biennium.
About $931,000 annually would go toward $1.50-an-hour raises for seasonal park workers. Another $500,000 annually would go for maintenance and costs associated with additional electrified campsites authorized under the last state budget.
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker eliminated state support for state parks in 2015, leaving the parks to survive on fees alone.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Utah bans abortions after 18 weeks, teeing up legal showdown
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has signed a law banning most abortions after 18 weeks of gestation, setting the stage for a legal showdown.
National
US expands ban on foreign aid to overseas abortion providers
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday expanded the Trump administration's ban on U.S. aid to groups that promote or provide abortions to include organizations that comply with the rules but give money to others that don't.
National
Lawmakers denounce plan to divert military money for wall
House lawmakers on Tuesday denounced Defense Department plans to use military funds to pay for President Donald Trump's border wall, telling Pentagon leaders the "unbelievably irresponsible" maneuver will threaten the agency's future ability to shift money around when needed.
National
The Latest: High court wary of limiting partisan map drawing
The Latest on Supreme Court arguments over whether the political task of redistricting can be overtly partisan (all times local):
National
The Latest: Republican group spending for Hagedorn
The Latest on Wisconsin Supreme Court race (all times local):