MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has quietly appointed a former legislator to the state Department of Natural Resources board.
The board's chairman, Fred Prehn, introduced Fred Clark as a board member at the board's meeting Tuesday morning. He replaces Preston Cole, whom Evers appointed as DNR secretary in December.
The DNR's board liaison, Laurie Ross, said Evers appointed Clark late Friday.
Clark, a Democrat, represented Sauk and Columbia counties in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2015. He currently serves as executive director of conservation group Wisconsin's Green Fire. He also has worked as a forest ecologist for The Nature Conservancy and as a DNR forester.
