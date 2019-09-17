MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is placing more than 60 new assistant prosecutors in multiple Wisconsin counties.
The state budget funds 64.95 assistant district attorney positions around the state. Evers announced Tuesday that the positions would be spread out across 56 counties.
Evers' office released a chart that shows Milwaukee and Brown counties will each get three new positions. Dane County would get 1.15 positions; La Crosse and Eau Claire two positions each; Marathon 3.5 positions; Outagamie two positions; Kenosha one position; and Racine two positions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Widows to speak at hearing on police insurance bill
Widows of three Wisconsin police officers killed on duty were set Tuesday to try to persuade lawmakers to approve a bill that would require municipalities to pay health insurance premiums for the immediate survivors of slain officers.
National
Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75
Cokie Roberts, the daughter of politicians who grew up to cover the family business in Washington for ABC News and NPR over several decades, died Tuesday in Washington of complications from breast cancer. She was 75.
National
Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California
President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to California, a Democratic stronghold where he is expected to rake in millions of dollars during a series of fundraisers for his reelection effort that are almost certain to be met with jeering protests.
National
Biden's abortion shift tests the politics of his faith
It was one of the first stress tests of Joe Biden's presidential campaign: A sudden reversal of his decades-long support for restricting federal funding of abortions.
National
US stocks stall as oil slides, investors get defensive
U.S. stocks stalled in midday trading Tuesday as investors await updates on oil output at a damaged Saudi Aramco facility and look ahead to a key interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.