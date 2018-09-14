A pastor at a non-denominational Christian church resigned this summer after a church investigation found that he had inappropriate conversations about sex with a woman who was 19 years old at the time.

Mark Darling, one of the co-founders of Evergreen Church, resigned June 30, shortly before the church's board of trustees released a statement saying Darling abused his position of authority to spend time alone with women in private settings and ask them questions about sex.

Darling denied the meetings ever took place, according to the church's statement. The board rescinded Darling's ordination based on their findings.

The meetings allegedly took place before 2001. Church leaders learned of the allegations in January and ordered the investigation soon after, according to the statement.

Evergreen has locations in Bloomington, New Hope, Lakeville, and South Minneapolis.

staff report