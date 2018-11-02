– A month after the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, the Trump administration has decided to stand by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, having concluded that he is almost certain to retain his grip on power despite a growing international consensus that he bears responsibility, officials familiar with the deliberations said.

The White House was aware of the crown prince’s hostility to Khashoggi, a Virginia resident and columnist for the Washington Post, as early as Oct 9. That was seven days after the dissident disappeared in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and long before the crown prince acknowledged that Saudi agents had killed him.

In a phone call with both Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser, and John Bolton, the national security adviser, Prince Mohammed argued that Khashoggi was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, according to two people familiar with the call. The Islamist group has branches in countries around the Middle East, and to the Saudis, membership made Khashoggi a terrorist.

Officials in the White House and around the region have turned instead to the question of what effect the stigma of the killing may have on the grand plans laid out by the 33-year-old prince, who could rule Saudi Arabia for the next half century. And they are all wondering how they can leverage his vulnerability for their own benefit.

“Everybody is milking this,” said Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. “Everybody is trying to turn this to their advantage and try to get what they can out of it.”

One person familiar with the White House’s deliberations said the administration expects to impose some sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi killing, in part because of bipartisan pressure from Congress. But the White House intends to keep the sanctions limited enough to avoid a rupture in its partnership.

Crown Prince Mohammed’s grip on power reflects his own proven ruthlessness and the nature of politics inside the kingdom. It is almost inconceivable for him to relinquish his authority in the way that an official in a Western government might, scholars and diplomats say.

“All power flows from the king,” said Bernard Haykel, a scholar at Princeton University who studies the kingdom and has met with the prince.

If anything, the killing of Khashoggi has only strengthened the crown prince’s capacity to threaten or intimidate others inside the kingdom, even in his own family, royals and other Saudis said.

Prince Mohammed — often known by the initials MBS — had already succeeded in humiliating and imprisoning potential rivals among his royal cousins. At an investor conference he sponsored in Riyadh last month he appeared to laugh off the Western backlash over the Khashoggi killing. The crown prince joked on stage with the Lebanese prime minister, laughingly assuring him that he would be free to leave Riyadh.

After a month of escalating criticism over the killing, a handful of U.S. voices have begun extolling the importance of the Saudi-U.S. alliance. “There is no change in any military relationship we have with Saudi Arabia,” Gen. Joseph Votel, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East, told the military publication Defense One this week.

Major figures in finance also signaled this week that they intend to look past the killing because of the kingdom’s enormous oil wealth. “I understand the emotion around the story,” John Flint, chief executive of the banking giant HSBC, told Reuters, “but it is very difficult to think about disengaging from Saudi Arabia given its importance to global energy markets.”

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said at a conference organized by the publication Axios that he had accomplished “nothing” by dropping out of the prince’s investment conference, and he said his bank expected to continue to pursue business with the kingdom. “Being engaged is not a bad thing; it does not mean you condone everything,” Dimon said.