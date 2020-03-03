U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar may be out of the presidential race, but a panel of civil rights activists said Monday that the "tough-on-crime" policies she once embraced are still very much in effect.

The work of reversing controversial wars on drugs and crime that have locked up millions of Americans must go on regardless of who gets the Democratic presidential nod, panelists told an audience of about 60 people that filled a conference room in the Thor building in north Minneapolis.

After news of Klobuchar's exit broke, emcee Mel Reeves said he got a flurry of phone calls from reporters and others asking if the event was still on.

"And I had to explain to them that this event isn't about Amy Klobuchar," said Reeves, an editor for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder newspaper, which hosted the event. "She's connected because of what she did to Myon Burrell and some of her policies."

Two of the panelists shared their experiences in the court system.

Elizer Darris, a field director with the state's American Civil Liberties Union chapter, said the system has always favored punishment over rehabilitation.

"It has Minnesota leading the nation in some of the most gross and most disgusting disparities that anyone can imagine," said Darris, whose 1999 first-degree murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court after he had served several years behind bars.

Kevin Reese, of Voices for Racial Justice, agreed, saying that politicians and policymakers needed to be held accountable for past practices.

The three-term senator from Minnesota ended her campaign on Monday, following a disappointing sixth-place finish in the South Carolina primary — less than 24 hours after protesters took over a campaign rally in St. Louis Park, chanting for her to exit the race over how she handled the case against Myon Burrell.

An Associated Press investigation published last month raised questions about the prosecution of Burrell, a black teenager convicted in a 2002 slaying when Klobuchar was Hennepin County attorney. In the weeks since, his case has become a rallying cry for local activists who see it as proof that the criminal justice system discriminates against ethnic minorities, particularly blacks.

"It's not like people have woken up and figured out that mass incarceration is a bad policy, that tough on crime is a bad policy," said attorney Bruce Nestor, a Minneapolis lawyer and past president of the National Lawyers Guild, who also spoke. "This is an arc and a continuation of deep, underlying structural problems."