RAPID CITY, S.D. — A police dog in South Dakota is learning how to walk a beat in snow boots.
Video posted by the Rapid City police department shows Jary trying to adjust having the boots on its paws. The dog awkwardly lifts its legs while getting used to the new boots.
The department says it equips its officers for the chilly weather, "even the furry ones!"
