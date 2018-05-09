Add this to the ever-growing list of things you have to worry about: Somewhere in the Arctic sea ice, where the temperatures are typically below freezing on even the balmiest days, there is a random pattern of holes, and NASA — the literal rocket scientists who took us to the moon and want to take us to Mars — can't figure out what they are.

NASA has spent the past decade flying over the Earth's Arctic and Antarctic regions in an attempt to understand the connections between the world's climate systems, and to look at global warming's impact on some of the coldest places on Earth.

The missions have a name straight out of a James Bond novel: Operation IceBridge. It's an intensive, six-month survey over two hemispheres that uses "the most sophisticated suite of innovative science instruments ever assembled," including laser altimeters, plane-based lidar and NASA satellites.

"We saw these sorta-circular features only for a few minutes today," wrote mission scientist John Sonntag. "I don't recall seeing this sort of thing elsewhere."

The sort of things he saw were three amoeba-shaped holes in a vast, unbroken sheet of thin ice.

The folks at NASA presented the photo to the space-curious public as part of a monthly contest. Competitors came up with a host of answers: The holes might be remnants of meteorites, or maybe dried up salt lakes, some said.

Sonntag snapped the photo April 14 while Operation IceBridge was flying a P-3 research plane over a part of the Beaufort Sea that scientists haven't explored in detail since 2013. They know that the ice there is, as sea ice geophysicist Don Perovich told NASA, "likely thin, soft and mushy and somewhat pliable." That means the holes could occur naturally, as warmer bodies of water "make their presence known in this particular area," melting the sea ice, Chris Shuman, a glaciologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told NASA.

Or maybe seals have taken advantage of the mushy ice to gnaw air holes that would allow them to surface and take a breath where breaks in the ice don't naturally occur. Walt Meier, a scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center, told the Mirror that the encircling features, those lighter areas of ice around the holes, "may be due to waves of water washing out over the snow and ice when the seals surface."

Sonntag and his camera are no strangers to frozen phenomena. He's also the one who snapped that photo of the crack on one of the largest ice shelves that gave the world an iceberg the size of Delaware. So he's seen a lot of rarely seen, icy phenomena. And all of it was explainable — until now.