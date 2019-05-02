“Red Joan” is a traditional production, old-school and polished as brass — as a film starring Judi Dench and directed by Trevor Nunn would have to be.

But there is also a kind of hollowness at its center, a tone that is more conventional than compelling. Its loosely based-on-fact story line has an intrinsic interest, but not all of that potential is realized.

Though Dench is the marquee attraction, she appears as Joan Stanley only in the film’s contemporary framing device, introduced in 2000 as a quintessentially British elderly party carefully tending to a garden of brightly blooming flowers.

No sooner are the gardening shears put away, however, than there comes a stern knock on the door and members of the national security-focused Special Branch come bursting in, arresting Joan and accusing her of traitorous activities dating to 1938 and her days as a student at Cambridge.

As the title indicates, there is very little doubt that Joan was passing on state secrets to the Soviets. The question becomes how and why the deed was done.

Much of the story unfolds in flashbacks set between 1938 and 1947, and here Joan is very capably played by Sophie Cookson.

Red Joan ★½ out of 4 stars Rating: R for brief nudity and sex. Theater: Edina.

The movie is based on the exploits of Melita Norwood, a real-life British atomic spy unmasked as a senior citizen. But a glance at the facts shows that the resemblance is far from exact and that the needs of contemporary audiences influenced the film as much as history.

Nunn, largely known as a theater director whose last movie was a made-for-TV adaptation of “King Lear” 10 years ago, sees this as a story of innocence, a point of view the film has a hard time selling.

After Joan is arrested, she submits to a lengthy government interrogation, and her answers are the cues for the film’s extensive flashbacks, starting with her introduction in 1938 as an earnest physics major and all around science nerd.

By chance (isn’t it always that way), Joan runs into the scintillating Sonya (Tereza Srbova), an outgoing refugee from both Russia and Germany, the first Jew she’s ever met and a woman whose radical politics and cavalier disregard for love come as a shock.

Joan tags along with Sonya to film night at the local Communist Party HQ, where she exchanges significant glances with Sonya’s cousin Leo (Tom Hughes). Leo believes that communism will remake the world in a more just way. Soon, he and Sonya, whom he calls “my little comrade,” are inseparable.

Meanwhile, Joan is hired to work on the innocuously labeled but very hush-hush “tube alloys project, which turns out to be the U.K.’s version of America’s Manhattan Project.

Leo pumps her for information about her new job, which he has somehow figured out is about nuclear weaponry. “The Russians deserve to know,” Leo insists, adding that possession of the bomb is essential to the survival of the revolution he believes is in the world’s best interests. The film emphasizes that Joan’s eventual decision to share information with the Soviets had nothing to do with the romantic pressure Leo put on her but was rather motivated by her own idealistic belief that nuclear parity would serve the cause of world peace. That’s a hard argument to make, and “Red Joan” is not up to making it convincingly.