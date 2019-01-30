In Chicago, officials warned about the risk of almost instant frostbite on what could be the city’s coldest day ever. Warming centers opened around the Midwest. And schools and universities closed as rare polar winds streamed down from the Arctic.

At the same time, on the other side of the planet, wildfires raged in Australia’s record-breaking heat. Soaring air conditioner use overloaded electrical grids and caused power failures. Authorities slowed and canceled trams to save power. Labor leaders called for laws to require businesses to close when temperatures reached hazardous levels: nearly 116 degrees Fahrenheit, as was the case last week in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

This is weather in the age of extremes of all kinds, in all kinds of places.

“When something happens — whether it’s a cold snap, a wildfire, a hurricane, any of those things — we need to think beyond what we have seen in the past and assume there’s a high probability that it will be worse than anything we’ve ever seen,” said Crystal Kolden, an associate professor at the University of Idaho, who specializes in wildfires and who is working in Tasmania during one of the state’s worst fire seasons.

Consider these recent examples: Heat records were toppled from Norway to Algeria last year. In Australia, a drought has gone on so long that a child in kindergarten will hardly have seen rain in her lifetime. And California saw its most ruinous wildfires ever in 2018, triggering a bankruptcy filing this week by the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric.

Heat and drought extremes are consistent with scientific consensus: More greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere bring a greater likelihood of abnormally high temperatures. Also, broadly speaking, scientists say, a hotter planet makes extreme weather more frequent and more intense.

The real-life numbers bear out the climate models. Concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere are higher than they have been in 800,000 years, and average global temperatures have risen. The last four years have been the hottest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization, and the 20 warmest years on record have all come in the past 22 years. Ocean temperatures have broken records several years in a row.

As for the extreme cold this week in parts of the United States, it is in sharp contrast to the trend toward warmer winters. It may also be a result of warming, strangely enough.

Emerging research suggests that a warming Arctic is causing changes in the jet stream and pushing polar air down to latitudes that are unaccustomed to them and often unprepared. Hence this week’s atypical cold over large swaths of the Northeast and Midwest.

Friederike Otto, an Oxford University climate scientist who studies how specific weather events are exacerbated by global warming, said that while not all of these extreme events can be attributed to climate change, the profound changes in the Earth’s atmosphere raise “the likelihood of a large number of extreme events.”

“This means it becomes crucial to understand well where your community is vulnerable, and this can be something that was not on the agenda without climate change,” she said.

Extreme heat is the bigger problem overall. Heat records have been broken twice as often as cold records in the United States since the 2000s.

One recent study in the journal PLOS Medicine projected a fivefold rise in heat-related deaths for the U.S. by 2080. The outlook for less wealthy countries is worse; for the Philippines, researchers forecast 12 times more deaths. Extreme heat is already devastating the health and livelihoods of tens of millions of people, especially in South Asia.

Extreme heat also affects the nutritional value of crops. Even some of our most precious commodities, like coffee, are in danger as it gets hotter.

This year, heat has been a problem in both Northern and Southern hemispheres. In Alaska, warmer-than-usual temperatures forced the cancellation of sled dog races, while cities in New Zealand, where the weather is generally so temperate that most homes don’t have heating or air conditioners, broke heat records. On Tuesday, Wellington, the capital, soared past 87 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest since record-keeping began in 1927.