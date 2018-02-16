He finally got his wish — just not the one he coveted the most.

In life, Prince Henrik of Denmark railed against what he saw as the ultimate injustice: As the husband of Queen Margrethe II, he was not granted the title of king. He was known for years as her prince consort, then just prince.

Unhappy with the title, which he considered a mark of gender inequality, the Danish royal announced last summer that he did not want to be buried beside his wife. And so it will be.

The prince died Tuesday at 83 after falling ill. His burial after a small funeral service next Tuesday will be a significant break with Danish royal tradition. He will not be buried alongside the queen.

Rather, he will be cremated. Half his ashes will be spread over Danish waters and the other half buried in the private gardens of Fredensborg Palace, north of Copenhagen.

“It’s a completely new type of royal burial,” said Karin Kryger, an art historian. “It’s unprecedented.”

Henrik’s choice reflects a public grudge he had held for more than 30 years as he fought an often public battle with his wife over his title. They were married in 1967, and he wanted to be king consort, but she wouldn’t let him, historians say. He asked to be a majesty but again was denied.

As he grew older, he frequently shared his grievances with the public. The issue grew into a scandal that saw Danes mostly side with their queen and perked up ears around the globe.

“She was stubborn,” said Ulla Terkelsen, a senior correspondent for Denmark’s TV 2. “The title he wanted didn’t exist; there was no precedent. She could have created a title, but she didn’t want to.”

The last time Denmark was ruled by a queen was from 1387-1412: Margrethe I. She was married to the king of Norway, so that union offered no historical precedent for a possible solution to Henrik’s problem. Margrethe I was the first royal to be buried in Roskilde Cathedral, in eastern Denmark.

After her reign, 40 kings and queens followed. Henrik is the first royal to choose a different burial site.

For years the prince’s complaints fell on deaf ears and added to a public image of Henrik as arrogant and detached. A native of France, he had a penchant for high-brow poetry and goose liver pâté, which didn’t help with the public’s perception, unfairly or not. As his waistline increased, a tabloid nicknamed him “King paunch” and published unflattering photos.

But in a post on Facebook, the Danish minister of culture, Mette Bock, denounced critics for “hypocrisy” and said obituaries would be written “about this fantastic human being who was exciting, different, sparkling and entirely his own.”

Henrik’s final resting place in the private garden of Fredensborg Castle will not be open to the public.

But Danes should not take it as a slight against their homeland, said Kryger, the art historian, who pointed out that in the end, he had chosen Denmark over his native France.

“He chose to have his ashes spread in Danish waters and a funeral service in Denmark,” she said. “I think it shows his love for Denmark.”