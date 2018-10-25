– While President Donald Trump railed against a migrant caravan wending its way north through Mexico this week, hundreds of Central American families had already arrived at the border and been released into the U.S. by authorities.

The influx, unrelated to the caravan, has crowded immigration holding areas and detention centers across the southwest. Border Patrol has released so many families, advocacy groups in Arizona and Texas have had to house them in churches and motels.

In El Paso, the nonprofit Annunciation House shelter expected to take in 1,200 migrants this week and another 1,500 next week.

"We're in effect receiving a caravan a month," said Ruben Garcia, the shelter's director, after serving pizza to families staying in 70 hotel rooms that his group rented this week at a nightly cost of $3,500.

As he spoke, a Border Patrol agent called and asked Garcia whether he could shelter another 80 immigrants. Garcia agreed — he had just heard from a church willing to take in as many as 90 people, the latest of 16 religious groups in El Paso and Las Cruces, N.M., to volunteer. His group runs on volunteers and donations.

"I could say to Border Patrol I can't accept any more. But I won't, because I know what those holding cells are like," Garcia said.

Border Patrol caught a record 16,658 immigrant family members crossing the border illegally in September, a White House spokesman said this week. More than 161,000 immigrant family members were caught or turned themselves in during the fiscal year that ended last month, 42 percent more than in any previous year, he said.

Total annual apprehensions this year were still below figures from 2014, the last major surge in families and unaccompanied children on the border, and far below numbers from past decades. Still, federal immigration detention facilities are now 98 percent full, forcing officials to release immigrants more rapidly and in larger groups, with the burden of sheltering them falling on immigrant advocates.

"It's difficult to maintain this level of intensity," said Teresa Cavendish, director of operations at Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials warned the nonprofit leaders that the first wave of the migrant caravan of 7,000 could reach the border next week. Shelters are already full, and volunteers are exhausted, Cavendish said.

"Folks from ICE are doing their best in terms of estimating the number of people they will be able to accommodate in their facilities," said Marguerite "Peg" Harmon, CEO of the Catholic relief group. "They don't know either how many people they will get on a given day."