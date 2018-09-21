WASHINGTON — Evangelical activists are pressing Republican leaders to act more forcefully to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh's nomination is a leading issue for faith leaders and activists who are gathering at the annual Values Voter summit in Washington.

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins, the organizer of the conference, says Republicans need to "move much more aggressively" and says the Senate has been "very accommodating" to California college professor Christine Blasey (BLAH'-zee) Ford.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 30 years ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Senate Republicans and Ford are negotiating the terms under which she might testify under oath next week. Kavanaugh has agreed to testify on the subject.