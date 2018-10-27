Maple Grove football coach Matt Lombardi instructed the postgame crowd of fans around his players to spread into a large circle and directed senior running back Evan Hull to the center.
In keeping with Crimson birthday tradition, Hull held up a football with both hands, fixed his gaze on the pigskin and spun around once for each year. After 18 spins, Hull punted the ball out of the circle to a roar of approval.
More dizzying numbers made Hull the center of attention all Friday night. He ran for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over White Bear Lake in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.
With the victory, Maple Grove (4-5), a No. 4 seed, advances to play next Friday at Lakeville North (9-0), the top-ranked team and a No. 1 seed in Class 6A.
Hull carried 21 times for 168 yards and two scores in the first half, adding a 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. His performance outshone all but one of his others this season, a 387-yard, four-touchdown effort in the season opener.
"I feel like during playoff time when there's so much on the line, I turn into a different type of beast," Hull said.
A workhorse back who gets almost 30 carries per game, Hull also possesses great quickness and vision.
"He's a good, hard-nosed kid who will do what it takes," Lombardi said. "He's an all-around great kid, and then you see how great he plays."
White Bear Lake, a No. 5 seed, missed a first-half scoring chance when a fourth-down pass from the 7-yard line fell incomplete.
"I thought our defense did a good job keeping a zero on the board," Lombardi said. "Playoff football, in my opinion, is running the ball and defense."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.