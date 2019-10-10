MORAGA, Calif. — Police have ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spreads in the hills of a San Francisco Bay Area community.
Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near the St. Mary's College campus early Thursday. The school does not appear threatened at this time.
Cal Fire says the flames consumed about 60 acres in little more than two hours.
Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town's Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.
The community is part of Pacific Gas and Electric's ongoing pre-emptive electricity shutdowns.
