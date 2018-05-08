BOX ELDER, S.D. — Firefighters are worried that ammunition exploding inside a South Dakota ammunition company could strike someone, and they'll calling for evacuations as they fight a fire at the business.
The blaze was reported Tuesday at the Ultramax Ammunition company in Box Elder, a city just east of Rapid City. Authorities are evacuating people around the business, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were being asked to leave.
The Rapid City Journal reports that part of Interstate 90 also has been closed as crews fight the fire.
