BOYD, Wis. — Residents are being allowed home after a gas leak prompted the evacuation of a village in Chippewa County.
Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-zik) says a 4-inch gas main was broken in Boyd, triggering the evacuation. The village has a population of about 550.
The Stanley Police Department posted on Facebook late Tuesday morning that the gas leak has been contained and that residents may return to their homes.
Students in Boyd were being taken to Stanley Elementary School where they were to be picked up by their parents. We Energies is on the scene.
