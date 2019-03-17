GREEN BAY, Wis. — Officials say Green Bay residents who evacuated their homes can return as floodwaters recede.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department lifted its emergency evacuation order at 10 a.m. Sunday for an eight- to 10-block area around the East River.
Warm weather, rapidly melting snow and rain led to flooding Thursday night and Friday morning.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports city inspectors were out placing placards on front doors identifying those not currently inhabitable because they have no heat and those that are safe to re-enter.
A Red Cross shelter remained open Sunday.
