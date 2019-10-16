BRUSSELS — Inflation in the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest rate since November 2016.
Statistics agency Eurostat revised down the annual rate of consumer price inflation in September to 0.8% from its initial estimate of 0.9% as energy prices fell by more than initially thought.
The fall in the rate from the previous month's 1% helps explain why the European Central Bank recently announced another stimulus package.
Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the ECB, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2%. The central bank decided Sept. 12 to launch a package of measures aimed at raising inflation and supporting weakening growth.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iran detained 2nd French researcher, colleagues say
The Iranian government has been holding a second French researcher in custody for the past four months, according to his colleagues.
World
Kuwait's ruler, 90, returns home after US hospital visits
Kuwait's ruling 90-year-old emir has returned to his oil-rich nation after undergoing medical checkups in the U.S. following a health scare.
World
Sri Lanka's army chief in controversy over election ad
Sri Lanka's election chief says he has asked for an explanation from the defense ministry on why the army commander features in an advertisement promoting a candidate for next month's presidential election.
World
The Latest: Thousands march in support of Catalan separatism
The Latest on unrest in Spain's Catalonia region (all times local):
World
EU orders chipmaker Broadcom to change business practices
European regulators have ordered chipmaker Broadcom to change the way it does business with key customers over competition concerns.