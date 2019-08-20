BERLIN — German police say together with officers in Lithuania and Croatia they have shut down a website hosting bomb-making manuals.
Police in Goettingen said Tuesday that about 1,000 officers were involved in raids against 22 suspects linked to the website xplosives.net.
Goettingen police chief Uwe Luehring said authorities seized the site's server and numerous storage devices. He said the site also hosted information on how to build military weapons and explosives.
Authorities also seized an unspecified amount of explosives and drugs in the raids in the three countries.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
New Argentina treasury minister guarantees peso stability
Argentina will guarantee the stability of the peso after the local currency's recent crash and the government will meet its commitments with the International Monetary Fund, the country's new treasury minister said Tuesday.
World
Police kill armed man who held bus passengers hostage in Rio
An armed man on Tuesday took dozens of hostages on a bus in Brazil and threatened to set the vehicle on fire with gasoline before police shot him dead in a four-hour standoff broadcast live on television.
World
Italian PM Conte to resign after League party pulls backing
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation Tuesday, blaming his decision to end his 14-month-old populist government on his rebellious and politically ambitious deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini.
World
Huawei expects no relief from US sanctions but is confident
The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei said Tuesday he expects no relief from U.S. export curbs because of the political climate in Washington but expressed confidence the company will thrive because it is developing its own technology.
World
Yemeni separatists, government forces clash in the south
Clashes between a Yemeni separatist militia, backed by the United Arab Emirates, and forces loyal to the internationally recognized government killed at least three civilians and wounded nine in southern Abyan province on Tuesday, security officials and local residents said.