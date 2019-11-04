SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The European Parliament's president is urging North Macedonia not to give up on its hopes of joining the European Union following its frustrated bid to start membership talks with the bloc.
David Sassoli says the small Balkan nation must remain committed to its target of eventually joining the EU.
Led by France, some EU members blocked North Macedonia and Albania in mid-October from starting membership talks with the block, a move which deeply disappointed both countries.
Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev Monday in the capital, Skopje, Sassoli said that some EU members "have started to reconsider" their position on the country's accession talks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow
British lawmakers were electing a new House of Commons speaker on Monday, with the contenders promising to bring a period of calm after the tempestuous tenure of the influential but controversial John Bercow.
World
Radical Pakistani cleric continues sit-in; PM won't resign
A radical Pakistani cleric, who galvanized tens of thousands of followers to march on Islamabad, met Monday with opposition politicians and agreed to continue their sit-in even after a deadline he imposed for the prime minister to resign passed without Imran Khan stepping down.
World
Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been unwittingly exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water, with contamination in several cities consistently higher than they ever were in Flint, Michigan, according to an investigation that tested drinking water in hundreds of homes and reviewed thousands more previously undisclosed results.
World
The Latest: Race to be UK Commons speaker down to final 3
The Latest on the election to select a new U.K. House of Commons speaker (all times local):
World
Bolsonaro reaffirms Greek ship at fault for Brazil oil spill
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has stuck to the government's assertion that a Greek freighter caused an oil spill that has hit over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of coastline despite the shipowner's denial of any leakage from its vessel.