CHISINAU, Moldova — Five European nations have joined NATO in appealing for "calm and restraint" in Moldova, where a court installed an interim president who immediately dissolved parliament and rival governments are fighting for control.

France, Germany, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom declared support Monday for the Moldovan Parliament, which was elected in February and disbanded a day after lawmakers elected Maia Sandu of the pro-European Union ACUM alliance as prime minister of a new coalition government.

Russia also backed the governing coalition formed by ACUM and the Socialists, but the Democratic Party-led government refuses to recognize it.

Moldova's Constitutional Court disrupted the transfer of power by suspending President Igor Dodon, the Socialists former leader, and appointing outgoing Prime Minister Pavel Filip to replace him. The president has the authority to dissolve parliament and to call a snap election.