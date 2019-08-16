– Years after their parents left Belgium and France to join ISIS, 18 children were taken from squalid refugee camps in Syria and flown recently to new lives in Belgium and France, drawing widespread attention in those countries as examples of Europe grudgingly accepting the children of its jihadis.

But they were the exceptions, not the rule. Estimates vary, but 1,300 or more children of European fighters and followers of the self-professed caliphate remain trapped in Syria and Iraq. While some European governments have softened their stands on repatriation, marginally, it is still unclear when — or even whether — the children might be able to leave.

The recent airlifts, which took place only after months of negotiation and vetting of the children, illustrate how resistant Western countries still are. On those flights in June, France and Belgium received only children whose extremist parents were dead; most are orphans, and some were taken to ISIS lands by their fathers, who were killed there, while their mothers remained in Europe.

Days earlier, a Belgian team had set up a makeshift clinic in the overcrowded Al Hol camp in northeastern Syria, which holds thousands of current and former ISIS adherents and their family members, providing medical care and psychiatric assessments for the children of Belgian nationals.

"They wanted to come to Belgium," said Heidi De Pauw, a member of the team. "They kept saying to us, 'We want to come home.' "

But De Pauw, chief executive of Child Focus, a center for missing and sexually exploited children, had little hope to offer them, in part because most of them had at least one parent with them in the camp.

The issue is politically charged across Europe. Theo Francken, a former secretary of state for asylum and migration in Belgium who is a lawmaker for a conservative Flemish party, denounced the recent repatriation, warning that it might signal the return of all ISIS children.

"I say no, no, no," he tweeted. "Their parents are no longer fellow citizens."

When ISIS controlled parts of Iraq and Syria, an estimated 41,000 people from other parts of the world left their homes to join the group — about one-third of them from Europe. Some took children with them and others had children there. Thousands were killed and thousands more managed to slip away, many of them making their way home and risking prosecution as terrorists.

But as ISIS lost the last of its territory early this year, tens of thousands of survivors crowded into refugee camps that were built for far fewer people. At least 29 children died just in traveling to Al Hol or soon after arriving at the camp, the World Health Organization reported in January.

About 3,000 women and 7,000 children from countries other than Iraq and Syria are held at Al Hol, according to the Kurds and the group Human Rights Watch. Many of them want to return to their home countries.

Belgian authorities have promised to repatriate all Belgian children under the age of 10, and those over 10 on a case-by-case basis.

Officially, the policy on children is one of the most welcoming on the continent. In reality, it has been slow going.

Belgium has allowed about 25 children to return from Syria since 2012, but 162 Belgian children are still in former ISIS lands, according to Thomas Renard, a senior research fellow for the Brussels-based Egmont Institute.

A poll released in February showed that two-thirds of French people oppose the repatriation of children, and Renard said he believed that results would be similar in Belgium.

But Gerrit Loots, a psychologist who led the Belgian team at Al Hol, said he thought those concerns were unfounded.

"These are children who want to take back their lives," he added. "They went through some very difficult situations, and they need to get through that, and they just want help."