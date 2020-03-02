FRANKFURT, Germany — European Central Bank head Lagarde: Bank is "ready to take appropriate and targeted measures" to support economy.
ECB's Lagarde: 'Ready to take targeted action' on economy
The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that Europe's top monetary authority is ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the new coronavirus.
Venezuelan official denies threat to Guaidó as a 'lie'
A powerful ally of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday denied any type of armed threats against U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó as shown in a widely circulated photograph.
Vatican sends top 2 sex crimes investigators to Mexico
The Vatican is sending its top two sex crimes investigators to Mexico on a fact-finding and assistance mission as the Catholic hierarchy in the world's second-largest Catholic country begins to reckon with decades of clergy sex abuse and cover-up.
Nicaragua refugee farmers carve out existence in Costa Rica
In Costa Rica's rural north, several hundred Nicaraguan refugees are carving out an existence with machetes and a firm belief that they could be jailed or killed if they return too soon to their country.
From Russia, with fruit: Arctic mission gets record resupply
A Russian icebreaker has made a successful supply run to exchange crew and deliver goods to an international expedition that's been adrift in the high Arctic for months trying to improve scientific understanding of climate change.