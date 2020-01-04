– European leaders on Friday warned that the targeted killing of Iran’s top military commander by the United States could unleash an unpredictable blowback, putting allied troops at risk, straining already troubled transatlantic ties and dealing a death blow to the Iran nuclear deal.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the Trump administration’s order to kill Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, had come after “a series of dangerous provocations by Iran” but had “not made it easier to reduce tensions.”

Maas said he had expressed his concerns “clearly” to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called his British and German counterparts on Friday.

For those in Europe who may have wished to paper over differences with the United States and Band-Aid world problems for the duration of the Trump era, hopes appeared to dim.

Several European diplomats said Friday that they were not aware of any warning from Washington ahead of the strike on Soleimani in Baghdad, though the mission was almost certain to increase the security risk for hundreds of European troops and for other European citizens in the region.

The Pentagon described the killing as a “defensive action.” Iran vowed “severe revenge.”

Nathalie Tocci, director of the Rome-based Italian International Affairs Institute, said the strike against Soleimani was “irresponsible madness” that was likely to put at risk Europeans in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, where Iran might aim its counterstrikes. Tocci said the fear was that American troops would have to abandon Iraq, leaving its allies exposed.

“Europe was always subservient to U.S. policy and interests, and it’s no different now,” she said. “What is different now is that U.S. policy seems to be even more reckless than it was in 2003.”

In the immediate aftermath of the strike, the State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave Iraq. The Netherlands issued similar guidance to its citizens. The French Embassy in Tehran told people to avoid demonstrations and stay inconspicuous.

Christina Routsi, a spokeswoman for the German defense ministry, said 130 German military personnel who had been training Iraqi forces had been confined to their bases in Taji and Baghdad.

Italy’s defense ministry raised the security level at places where its soldiers operate overseas and said it was limiting movements outside of bases to a minimum.

A chorus of European leaders on Friday urged a defusing of tensions between the United States and Iran.

Maas said that further escalation, “which could set the whole region on fire, must be prevented.” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain had “always recognized the aggressive threat posed” by Soleimani, but “further conflict is in none of our interests.” The Italian foreign ministry called for “moderation and responsibility.”

European officials generally avoided criticizing the U.S. move. They blamed Iran for provocative actions such as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on Saudi oil fields.

Jurgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, said Iran had “systematically expanded its destabilizing activities in the Middle East in recent years” and “exceeded a new escalation threshold” by backing a violent protest at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week.

However, Hardt said it was “doubtful” that targeting Soleimani was well advised, as it is unlikely to weaken Iran and could unleash a “new wave of violence.”

Donald Tusk, who was president of the European Council until November, was more blunt about the U.S. role, tweeting that “President Trump’s decisions provoke global risks and his intentions remain unclear.” Still, Tusk said that Europe and the United States needed to “maintain transatlantic unity in the face of the approaching political earthquake,” seemingly a reference to the Iranian reaction to Soleimani’s death.