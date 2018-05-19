– Since Jan. 20, 2017, European leaders have managed U.S. relations with one eye on the clock, anxiously counting down the hours until President Donald Trump's term is up and hoping the core of the Western alliance isn't too badly damaged.

But as Trump's aggressive rhetoric toward America's closest allies has evolved into hostile action, a new fear has swept European capitals.

Trump may not be an aberration that can be waited out, with his successor likely to push reset after four or eight years of fraught ties. Instead, the blend of unilateralism, nationalism and protectionism Trump embodies may be the new U.S. normal.

"It is dawning on a number of European players that Trump may not be an outlier," said Josef Janning, head of the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. "More and more people are seeing it as a larger change in the United States."

Even before Trump was elected, Europeans sensed that Washington's traditional role as guarantor of the continent's security and stability was slipping away, and that post-World War II ties were fading.

But Trump's seeming delight in smashing transatlantic bonds — and the lack of domestic constraints on his ability to do so — has signaled, Janning said, that the basis for Western strength and peace for 70-plus years "probably won't come back."

That carries serious implications for how Europe responds to Trump. Until now, key leaders have avoided open conflict with the U.S. president, trying instead to placate him or, at best, subtly persuade him. Above all, they have sought to preserve strong relationships at various levels within the U.S. government — if not with the man at the top of it — so there's a foundation to build on after he is gone.

That is still the prevailing strategy. But a succession of adverse moves culminating in Trump's decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal has brought transatlantic relations to their lowest point since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

If Trump is succeeded by a more traditional Democratic or Republican administration, the wounds could still heal. But, even then, it could take a long time, given the extent of the damage. And close European observers of the United States are not optimistic.

They study the increasing polarization of U.S. ­politics and see less enthusiasm for transatlantic ties at either end of the political spectrum. They have also been repeatedly disappointed as one supposed brake after another on Trump's most extreme foreign policy impulses — Congress, the president's own advisers and popular opinion — has fallen away. Trump, they note, is alienating America's closest allies, and the U.S. public doesn't seem to mind.

Europeans have begun to wonder aloud whether they need to respond accordingly.

One sign of the evolving stance was the unusually biting commentary this week from European Council President Donald Tusk, whose job in Brussels is to channel the desires of the 28 E.U. nations. A mild-mannered former Polish prime minister, his statements are typically gentle efforts toward consensus. Not this time.

"With friends like that, who needs enemies?" Tusk told reporters as he readied a summit of E.U. leaders largely focused on Trump-ignited brushfires. The faltering Iran nuclear agreement, the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and the specter of a transatlantic trade war were all on the agenda.

Tusk denounced "the capricious assertiveness of the American administration," using terms that just 16 months ago would more typically have been applied to such rogue nations as North Korea and Russia.

His sharp tone matches the public mood. In Germany, a country that rebuilt itself after World War II with American money, polls show that Trump is seen as a bigger threat than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than two-thirds of Germans describe their country as moving away from the U.S., and an equal number describe the relationship as "tense," according to a recent survey by the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

After the U.S. pullout from the Iran deal, the influential weekly Der Spiegel called on Germany to become part of the "resistance against America," and pictured Trump on its cover as a yellow-haired middle finger to the continent.

Some of Europe's anger reflects a long-standing current of anti-Americanism. But even fans of the U.S. say they are losing faith now that the country that built the liberal democratic order seems intent on dismantling it.

"The mood in the country is that we can't let the U.S. run the world, especially if it's run by someone like Trump," said François Heisbourg, a former French presidential adviser. "When an ally treats its allies like enemies, you have a ­problem."