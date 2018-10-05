As plague swept through Europe in the mid-1300s, wiping out more than a third of the region’s population, a glacier in the Alps was recording the upheaval of medieval society.

While tens of millions of people were dying, pollen from the plants, trees and crops growing in Western Europe were being carried by the wind toward the Alps.

They became trapped in snowflakes and fell onto the region’s highest mountain, the Monte Rosa massif. Over time, the snow flattened into ever-growing layers of ice, storing a blow-by-blow record of regional environmental change.

Centuries later, the crop pollens trapped in the ice reveal the collapse of agriculture associated with the pandemic, as bad weather led to poor harvests and fields lay fallow because there was no one left to work them.

For more than 50 years, scientists have drilled ice cores in the Arctic and Antarctica to reconstruct uninterrupted records of climate change over hundreds of thousands of years. But these glaciers can be difficult to get to and they are far from where most people live.

Mid- to low-latitude glaciers, on the other hand, tend to be more accessible and lie at the heart of thousands of years of human activity. The Colle Gnifetti glacier, near the Swiss-Italian border, and with a central location on the continent, has put it on a crash course with Europe’s dust for roughly 10,000 years.

Sandra Brügger, a climate scientist at the University of Bern, developed a technique to study the pollen, fungal spores, charcoal and soot locked in an ice core drilled from this Swiss glacier. She is aiming to disentangle the ways extreme weather, innovation, crop failures and pollution have shaped Europe since 1050, when Macbeth ruled Scotland.

Pollen levels rise and fall during the century, but their most pronounced peaks and valleys coincide with notable events. Europe suffered through a spate of calamities during the 14th century. Before the Black Death, there was the Great European Famine. Historical accounts tell of the relentless rains that spoiled back-to-back harvests in parts of Europe from 1315 through 1317, and may have helped bolster the plague’s grip.

Brügger tracked the cereal and hemp pollen over time. In the early 1300s, these crop pollen levels drop precipitously. “People were starving and there wasn’t much agricultural activity anymore,” Brügger said.

The Black Death took greater hold of Europe from 1347 to 1351, killing 75 million people, and the pollens vanished as agriculture came to a halt. Then, as villages recovered, the pollen levels rebound.

The ice core also chronicles the expansion of pastureland, the increasing globalization of the economy, the onset of industrialization and the occurrence of extensive wildfires through the ages. The results may be the first continuous study of pollen and fungal spores in a European ice core to be captured at intervals of once every decade.

In the fall of 2015, a six-person crew flew by helicopter from Zermatt, Switzerland, to the saddle of the Colle Gnifetti glacier. They carried with them a ton of equipment, including tents, cookstoves, food and a solar-powered drill.

“It’s a bit risky,” said Margit Schwikowski, an atmospheric chemist at the Paul Scherrer Institute and the Oeschger Centre, who is leading the study.

For four days, the drill bored into the ice until it hit bedrock. The team flew home with two ice cores, each spanning the entire thickness of the glacier and covering 10,000 years.

Schwikowski noted, “It is becoming more and more difficult to find a glacier that is not melting. … The object for our research is melting away.”