LONDON — Europe's top human rights court has agreed to hear a case being brought against Belgium by a man whose mother was euthanized in 2012 for depression, the second case that implicates one of Belgium's leading euthanasia doctors.

In a statement on Tuesday, lawyers for Tom Mortier said they brought their case to the European Court of Human Rights after Belgian authorities declined to pursue it.

The court said it would now consider whether Belgium violated two parts of the European Convention on Human Rights in euthanizing Mortier's mother.

Last November, Belgian officials began investigating whether the psychiatrist who approved the euthanasia in this case, Dr. Lieve Thienpont, was responsible for the wrongful death another woman, diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome by Thienpont two months before she was euthanized.