Company Wang Ramirez takes flight

Watch out, because these dancers can fly. Aerial rigging makes for a sense of weightlessness in "Borderline" by Europe's Company Wang Ramirez. Born to Korean parents in Germany, dancer/choreographer Honji Wang trained in ballet while maintaining a fascination with hip-hop and martial arts. Born in the south of France, with Spanish and Catalonian heritage, Sébastien Ramirez was an established b-boy choreographer and performer before meeting Wang amid Berlin's underground dance scene. Together, the duo has created a complex and intriguing style that's gaining international acclaim. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu.)

SHEILA REGAN