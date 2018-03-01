Company Wang Ramirez takes flight
Watch out, because these dancers can fly. Aerial rigging makes for a sense of weightlessness in "Borderline" by Europe's Company Wang Ramirez. Born to Korean parents in Germany, dancer/choreographer Honji Wang trained in ballet while maintaining a fascination with hip-hop and martial arts. Born in the south of France, with Spanish and Catalonian heritage, Sébastien Ramirez was an established b-boy choreographer and performer before meeting Wang amid Berlin's underground dance scene. Together, the duo has created a complex and intriguing style that's gaining international acclaim. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu.)
SHEILA REGAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.