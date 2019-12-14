– Opposition from Europe's most coal-reliant country complicated the continent's efforts on Friday to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2050, but leaders said they would go ahead with the plan even as Poland opted out.

After into-the-night negotiations in Brussels, European Union leaders signed off on the pledge, which is one of the most ambitious emissions-reductions targets to date. But the final text singled out one member state as being unwilling to commit. European leaders said they would resume efforts to bring Poland on board at a summit next year.

The conclusion was hailed by environmental advocates, who say that the world's largest emitters must rapidly curtail their fossil fuel reliance to stave off deeper climate change catastrophe.

But the divisions within Europe also show the wider difficulties facing world leaders as they try to pursue major climate change targets with a unified front. Countries reliant on fossil fuels have been reluctant to consider cutbacks that they worry would force difficult economic changes.

Europe is trying to offset the pain of those changes in its so-called Green Deal, a sweeping package of ideas to fight climate change while helping countries to significantly refashion their economies. One aspect of the plan calls for a fund that would send billions of euros to countries that are the most reliant on fossil fuels, including Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. According to Reuters, Poland has demanded certain guarantees about the scale of the financing.

"We need to be ambitious if we want to attain our long-term goals," Frans Timmermans, former vice president of the European Commission, said at a news conference in Madrid, where more than 190 countries are meeting for an annual climate change conference.

Timmermans called the E.U. decision an "important step" and one "that I hope will be followed by many of our partners across the world. But you can only get there if you start now. We can't lose sight of the fact that we need to act now if we want ultimately to be there in 2050. And acting now is creating and implementing concrete plans and concrete steps."

Roughly 80 nations have pledged to do more to cut their emissions beginning in 2020, but most of those countries are fairly small — making Europe's target significant, experts said Friday. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that to limit the increase of global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius — the most ambitious target of the Paris agreement — the world will need to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Based on the world's current pledges, global temperatures are forecast to rise well above that threshold, putting pressure on countries to quickly do more.

Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, said it was a "shame" that Poland had resisted signing on.

"But it's better that Europe still went ahead with endorsing the message," Mountford said. "That is a better outcome and it still sends a very strong message from Europe."