BRUSSELS — The European Union has withdrawn its threat to ban Thai fisheries exports into the bloc after Bangkok pushed through reforms to contain illegal fishing.
Thailand, one of the main global fish exporters, had been faced with the threat of a ban for more than three years over its failure to combat illegal fishing, but consultations with the EU and legal and compliance reforms allowed the bloc to take back the so-called yellow card.
EU fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella met with Thai deputy prime minister Sarikulya Chatchai Tuesday and said that as combating illegal fishing remains a priority for the EU, he was "excited that today we have a new committed partner in this fight."
