BRUSSELS — The European Union's top diplomat is urging the U.S. to not go it alone in any effort to make peace between Israel and the Palestinians and says that doing so would end in failure.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said at Wednesday's launch of an emergency meeting of an international committee coordinating Palestinian development aid that "nothing without the United States, nothing with the United States alone."

The meeting is the first of its kind since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, breaking with an international consensus that the holy city's status should be resolved in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mogherini said "this is a difficult moment" for the region. Wednesday's meeting will focus on ways to promote a two-state solution to the conflict.