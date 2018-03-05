TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The European Union's electoral observer mission in Honduras says the country should eliminate a system that lets private media companies clear their government debts by running propaganda and also end criminal charges for cases of defamation and libel.

Those were among 15 recommendations the mission made in a report released several months after the disputed November presidential election.

Head of mission Maria Matias said Monday at a news conference that the EU observers could speak only about things they had access to, but said there were many irregularities. She did not comment on whether there was fraud in the vote tally. She said their data were similar to that of the government.

Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla has not accepted the results that gave President Juan Orlando Hernandez a second term.