BRUSSELS — The European Union is threatening to punish Cambodia with sanctions for what it sees as human rights and trade union violations.
The EU Commission said it wants to withdraw key tariff preferences that amount to about one-fifth of the billion euros ($1.1 billion) the Asian nation exports to the bloc each year.
The sanctions will start in half a year unless the European Parliament and EU member states raise objections.
The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said "the European Union will not stand and watch as democracy is eroded, human rights curtailed, and free debate silenced."
