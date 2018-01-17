NAIROBI, Kenya — The European Union has suspended funding for conservation of Kenya's natural water towers after a tribesman was shot and killed by government forest service guards.

The European Union's ambassador to Kenya, Stefano Dejak, said Wednesday the shooting took place in the Embobut Forest after the EU warned it would suspend the $35 million project if force was used against locals.

The EU said in a statement the project was designed to protect land in the Mount Elgon and the Cherangani Hills areas of Kenya, known as water towers, that store rainwater and enable regular river flows among other benefits.

The government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says forest guards have been carrying out forceful evictions of forest tribes since December.