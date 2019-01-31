BRUSSELS — The European Parliament is calling on the European Union's member states to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president.
The 28-member bloc is still defining its position on the crisis there.
The EU legislature approved by a 439-104 margin a resolution that also condemned the continued violence and the detention of journalists who sought to cover events there.
"All of Venezuela is watching us," said Esteban Gonzalez Pons of the Christian Democrat EPP group. "Let's make Venezuelan history today by recognizing the democratic and legitimate power of Venezuela."
EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the crisis at a meeting in Bucharest later Thursday.
