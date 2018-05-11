PODGORICA, Montenegro — A senior European Union official warned Montenegro on Friday its bid to join the bloc will be hampered unless the Balkan country curbs attacks on journalists.

Johannes Hahn, the commissioner responsible for matters relating to the bloc's enlargement, spoke after meeting with Olivera Lakic, a crime and corruption reporter for the Vijesti daily who on Tuesday was shot and wounded outside her home in the capital, Podgorica.

Hahn described Tuesday's attack on Lakic as "clearly an attack on media freedom, on freedom of expression, one of the core values of the European Union."

"This is something that is not acceptable to us," Hahn said. "This is a negative track record; I am looking for a positive track record."

Montenegro, a former Yugoslav republic and an Adriatic Sea country, joined NATO last year and is considered to be one of the most likely aspirant EU members from the Balkans.

The country's pro-Western leadership has won praise for defying traditional ally Russia in joining NATO, and for fostering cooperation in the postwar Balkans.

But, critics have accused the long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of failures in curbing organized crime, corruption and hobbling democratic reforms.

Hahn said the EU will insist that the attackers on Lakic, along with their backers, be brought to justice in a fair and transparent trial "no matter if it is so-called big fish or small fish."

Montenegro must ensure full freedom of expression for all its citizens and a failure to do so will hamper its EU future, Hahn warned.

"It's really about something that is not negotiable," he said.

Lakic was also attacked once six years ago after she wrote about alleged murky dealings in a local tobacco factory. That attacker served several months in jail and Lakic had police protection for a while.

In another recent incident, a bomb exploded outside another crime journalist's home in northern Montenegro, while many similar attacks and threats remain unresolved.

"If there is no sustainable progress ... on which we can rely, this will definitely hamper the European perspective of Montenegro," he said.