LUXEMBOURG — Austria's European affairs minister says Brexit talks are making progress but that an imminent breakthrough appears unlikely.
A day ahead of a "moment of truth" EU summit, Gernot Bluemel said the "the dynamics in the negotiations are going in the right direction."
However, he said Tuesday that a compromise deal in time for this week's two-day summit was unlikely.
Bluemel's voice matters as his country holds the EU's rotating presidency.
Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.
The talks have got bogged down over how to make sure a physical border does not reappear between Northern Ireland in the U.K. and EU member state Ireland.
